2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Kansas F Christian Braun

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kansas F Christian Braun.

Christian Braun Draft Profile

Braun returned to school for his junior season at Kansas and improved as a player overall. He was one of the best players on a national championship team. Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. At 6’7, 218 pounds, he has prototypical size for a two-way wing in the NBA.

Strengths

Braun’s three-point shooting percentage went down over his career. The wing shot 38% from deep at Kansas last year and 49% from the field. While the numbers went down, given the right situation, Braun can hit a spot-up jumper and be a good three-pointer shooter for whoever takes him. His athleticism is deceptive, which allows him to keep up with defenders. He can beat ball handlers to their spot and turn them.

Weaknesses

Braun is good when it comes to spot-up shooting and hitting some set shots. When he has to drive and pull up, he is not as efficient. Shooting off of the bounce is an area of his game that needs to improve at the next level. Teams will scout against that and force him to drive to hit his shots. Also, when playing against elite competition he struggled at times, so that’s something to watch for in the NBA. Can he get off shots against NBA-level talent?

Player comparison: Bogdan Bogdanovic