2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Sydney Kings C Makur Maker

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Sydney Kings C Makur Maker.

Makur Maker Draft Profile

The cousin of Thon Maker, Makur Maker was a five-star recruit who initially signed to play at Howard University. After two games, he was ruled out indefinitely due to a groin injury. Maker went to the NBL and is currently playing for the Sydney Kings. He did win the NBL championship in 2022 and averaged 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games.

Strengths

Maker is able to assert himself in the interior, although the sample size is bit small given the lack of major minutes. However, he’s already establishing himself on the boards and has professional experience in a proven league. There’s enough potential for a team to take a late flier on Maker.

Weaknesses

The three-point shot isn’t there, and Maker’s overall feel for the game is not great. He’s almost too comfortable in his current role, which limits his upside. There’s a lot of development needed here, and teams might not be willing to take a chance on a project player with a long-term injury history.

Player comparison: A cross between Mason Plumlee and Dewayne Dedmon