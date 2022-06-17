2022 NBA Draft scouting report for New Mexico State G Teddy Allen

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at New Mexico State G Teddy Allen.

Teddy Allen Draft Profile

Allen is a strong, versatile guard out of New Mexico State who’s coming off a very good season for the Aggies. He helped lead his team to the NCAA Tournament this year, scoring an impressive 37 points in their upset over No. 5 Connecticut in the first round. He averaged 19.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season with New Mexico State and comes into the 2022 NBA Draft as a well-rounded guard with the height and size to make for some fun basketball to watch after spending his time at New Mexico State as the go-to scorer last season.

Strengths

Allen is a great scorer off the dribble and has plenty of shooting talent, hitting 43.8% of his shots from the floor last season with the Aggies. He also made an impressive 87.6% of his free throws through 34 games last season. The junior guard is adept at creating space and finding the net on off-ball motion plays, making him a great target whether he’s sitting outside for an open three, or cutting toward the basket. His defense is solid and he’s a great rebounder especially on the defensive end, averaging 5.7 defensive boards per game last season.

Weaknesses

He can be prone to turnovers, as he averaged 2.8 turnovers per game last season at New Mexico State. He’s also a bit older than most of the players in his class at 24, which could drop him further down the priority list as teams are building their squads with younger players. He’ll have work to do on both ends of the court if he wants to end up an elite player in the NBA, and his performance in the NCAA Tournament this year certainly doesn’t hurt.

Player comparison: A mix of Brandon Ingram and Jae Crowder