2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Illinois C Kofi Cockburn

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Illinois C Kofi Cockburn.

Kofi Cockburn Draft Profile

A two-time consensus All-American, Cockburn proved to be a major presence in the paint during his three seasons in Champaign. Electing to return as a junior this past season, he put up career numbers by averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds a game and helped the Fighting Illini claim the co-regular season championship in the Big Ten. He measured at 7’0, 293 lbs. at the NBA scouting combine in May.

Strengths

Cockburn fits the mold of an old-school, back-to-the-basket big man. Clocking in at just under 300 pounds, he’ll have the size and strength to bang with just about anyone in the paint and will be effective at pulling down rebounds. He’s also relatively quick for his size and can move just a little bit.

Weaknesses

His weaknesses fit the bill of an old-school big man as he doesn’t have much of a shooting range outside of the low post. Defensively, he’ll struggle with quicker big men whose range extends beyond Cockburn’s safe space in the paint. He could also stand to improve his shot blocking as he averaged just 1.2 per game throughout his entire career at Illinois.

Player comparison: Steven Adams