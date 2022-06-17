2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan F Moussa Diabate

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan F Moussa Diabate.

Moussa Diabate Draft Profile

The Paris native established himself as a future NBA Draft prospect in high school, starring for the French FIBA U18 team and playing for a few elite prep academies in Florida. Designated as a five-star recruit, he ended up choosing Michigan.

In his lone season in Ann Arbor, MI, Diabate averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds on a Michigan team that made the Sweet 16. Both he and fellow draft prospect Caleb Houstan flirted with the idea of withdrawing from the draft and returning to school before staying the course.

Strengths

At 6’11 with over a 7-foot wingspan, Diabate has good length that could make him valuable on both ends of the floor. He’s a good ball handler for his size and has a nice midrange game for a big man. He hustles on both ends of the floor and can provide much needed energy for a lineup.

Weaknesses

Diabate needs to improve his shooting, especially in regards to developing some semblance of a presence from downtown. He could also be more aggressive on the offensive end and taking opponents off the dribble. The French national has put on 20 pounds over the last few years but will need to continue to put on weight to build strength.

Player comparison: Al Harrington