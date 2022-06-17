2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Nebraska G Bryce McGowens

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Nebraska G Bryce McGowens.

Bryce McGowens Draft Profile

McGowens was a volume scorer at Nebraska, averaging 16.8 points per game on 12.8 shot attempts during the regular season. The efficiency wasn’t quite there, but the freshman has some scoring upside which will intrigue teams late in the first round.

Strengths

McGowens has an intriguing physical profile and uses it well to get to his spots. He’s able to score with a variety of moves. He didn’t shoot the triple well, but his free-throw percentage suggests he could eventually develop into a solid scorer.

Weaknesses

There’s not much of a defensive foundation here and while that could come with practice, McGowens doesn’t project as a positive on that side of the floor. He’s also not a great facilitator and only averaged 1.4 assists per game. He’s not going to be moving the ball heavily in any offense at the NBA level.

Player comparison: Jordan Clarkson