2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke G Trevor Keels

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke G Trevor Keels.

Trevor Keels Draft Profile

Keels got overshadowed by Duke’s other players, but he did have some big moments late in the season. He’s a streaky player offensively, but his calling card is on the defensive end. Keels averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists per game at Duke during the regular season, but went for 19 in the Final Four loss to North Carolina.

Strengths

Keels a tough player and has the physical profile to slow down both guards and smaller forwards. He’s aggressive defensively and can hold his own on the perimeter. If he gets going offensively, he’s capable of taking over a game.

Weaknesses

There’s no consistency to his offensive game, and his quickness is a step behind his overall build. Those two things make it tough for him to find a solid role from the jump, which could impact his overall development.

Player comparison: Ayo Dosunmu