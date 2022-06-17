2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Davidson G Hyunjung Lee

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Davidson G Hyunjung Lee.

Hyunjung Lee Draft Profile

Lee developed into a strong player in his three years at Davidson, hitting excellent efficiency marks across the board. He averaged 15.8 points per game during the regular season on 47/38/77 splits, helping the Wildcats the NCAA Tournament. Here’s how he fits at the next level.

Strengths

Lee can score the ball, and he can do so at all three levels. His physical tools allow him to attack the defense in many ways and his efficiency is fantastic. He’s also able to make an impact on the glass on off shooting days.

Weaknesses

The defensive side of the ball is a weakness for Lee, although he gives good effort. He’s not an amazing ball handler, which means he’s likely to settle into a catch-and-shoot type of role early on. Lee didn’t consistently play against elite competition in close games, so it’s hard to know how he can handle pressure situations and whether that impacts his execution.

Player comparison: Otto Porter Jr.