The 2022 NBA Draft is finally upon us with the conclusion of the NBA Finals. The draft is the start of the new league year with the Summer League and free agency to follow. The draft represents a night where many prospects get to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday, June 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center

TV info: ESPN, ABC (first round)

The Orlando Magic holds the top pick in this year’s draft. Many experts expect the Magic to select either Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Detroit Pistons round out the top five.

Other top prospects to look out for are Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, and Shaedon Sharpe. A handful of teams enter the draft with no first-round picks, while several others have multiple first-round picks. There should be plenty of action in the days leading up to the draft, as well as during the event itself as teams try to best position themselves for the future.