F1 practice live stream: How to watch Canadian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Montreal this weekend for the Canadian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with qualifying running at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -115, followed by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +285. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is the next closest at +330. Leclerc does have the most favorable odds for the fastest qualifier at -150. Verstappen is behind him at +250.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 17, 2:00 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 17, 5:00 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN