Full undercard for Avila-Gonzalez, Cuellar-Cardoza card in Mexico

Top Rank Boxing presents Fight Night on ESPN+ live from Torreon, Coahulia, Mexico on Friday, June 17. The live stream for the card will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

In the feature boat it will be undefeated super flyweight prospect David “El General” Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) against veteran gatekeeper Yader Cardoza (26-17, 8 KOs). The 20-year Cuellar is considered one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the Top Rank stable.

In the co-main event, Jessica Gonzalez (8-5-2) and Yuliahn Luna Avila (23-3-1) will fight to unify the WBC woman’s bantamweight titles. Gonzalez and Avila both hold some form of the WBC belt, with Avila considered by the organization to be the “absolute” champion. Avila is looking to avenge her first loss to Gonzalez back in 2014, where Gonzalez won by unanimous decision in the ten-round bout.

Full Card