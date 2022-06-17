Breaking down cut line for the 2022 U.S. Open

The second round of the 2022 U.S. Open begins on Friday with Adam Hadwin at the leader at -4 after the first 18 holes from The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:40 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. It should be about 2-3 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

Unlike most PGA Tour events, the USGA establishes the cut line after the first 36 holes as the top 60 players plus those tied at the end of that group. Usually that number is 65 or 70 plus ties at a TOUR event, but it’s likely a majority of the 156-player field will have their tournament end today.

What is the projected cut line for the U.S. Open as of now?

Entering the second round, the cut line is expected to be +2. There are 78 players tied on that number or better entering Friday.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Phil Mickelson shot a +8 78 on Thursday and is likely heading home, alongside his fellow LIV players Louis Oosthuizen (+7) and Branden Grace (+6). Both Russell Henley (+6) and Sepp Straka (+7) would need to go extremely low today to have any chance of playing on Saturday.