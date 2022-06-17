Yuliahn Luna Avila vs. Jessica Gonzalez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Top Rank Boxing presents Fight Night on ESPN+ live from Torreon, Coahulia, Mexico on Friday, June 17. The live stream for the card will begin at 9 p.m.

In one of the feature bouts, Jessica Gonzalez (8-5-2) and Yuliahn Luna Avila (23-3-1) will fight to unify the WBC woman’s bantamweight titles. Gonzalez and Avila both hold some form of the WBC belt with Avila considered by the organization to be the “absolute” champion.

Gonzalez won the first fight against Avila, a unanimous decision on June 28, 2014. She is 2-4-1 in her past seven fights but took claim of the WBC Interim women’s bantamweight title by a split decision over previously unbeaten Tatyana Zrazhevskaya on September 11, 2021. That was Gonzalez’s first fight in nearly three years.

Avila wants to prove she’s grown a lot as a fighter since her loss to Gonzalez eight years ago. She has won seven straight fights and is making a quick turnaround after winning the “regular” version of the WBC women’s bantamweight title against Mayeli Flores on April 2, 2022.

Full Card