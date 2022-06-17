David Cuellar vs. Yader Cardoza: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Top Rank Boxing’s fight night on ESPN+ will feature 20-year-old junior bantamweight prospect David Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) as he continues his climb in class with a bout against veteran Yader Cardoza. The live event will come from Torreon, Coahulia, Mexico on Friday, June 17. The live stream for the card will begin at 9 p.m. ET with the feature bout expected to start a little after 10 p.m.

“El General” is considered one of the top up-and-coming fighters in the Top Rank stable. He has won his last six fights by knockout with his most recent win coming against Ricardo Blandon on February 6, 2022. Cuellar is moving up from super flyweight to bantamweight.

The 33-year-old Cardoza (26-17, 8 KOs) is a veteran gatekeeper from Nicaragua. He has a 4-6 record in his last ten fights, but enters Friday’s bout with consecutive wins over Jonathan Coutino with the most recent coming by unanimous decision on March 26.

Full Card