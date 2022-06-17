We’re entering the third day of the 2022 U.S. Open, with Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen the co-leaders at -5 on a challenging Par 70 USGA layout at The Country Club at Brookline, Massachusetts.

The leaders hold a one-shot lead over a very strong group at -4, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler, and Aaron Wise all just one shot back. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is lurking as well at -3, as he looks for his fifth win on the PGA Tour this year and his second major.

As the leaders finish at DraftKings Sportsbook, Morikawa is the favorite to win at +400, and the two-time major winner looks to win one of golf’s four biggest tournaments for the fourth year in a row.

McIlroy was the pre-tournament favorite at +1000, but those odds have shrunk to +450 following his first two rounds. Rahm is +450 as well, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler the fourth choice despite being two shots back at +700.

A total of 64 players made the cut out of 156 that started the event, with four amateurs in Travis Vick, Austin Greaser, Sam Bennett, and Stewart Hagestad also surviving until Saturday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with the first players on the tee at 9:49 a.m. USOpen.com will have live streaming coverage all day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with NBC’s Peacock streaming service also airing from 10 a.m. to noon. The main TV coverage will be from 12-8 p.m. on NBC.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the U.S. Open on Saturday.