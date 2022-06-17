Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Undefeated top light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) will take on Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) in a unification bout for the IBC, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titles on Saturday, June 18 from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 37-year-old Beterbiev is considered by many to be the top light heavyweight in the world. He will be making the sixth defense of his IBF title and third defense of his WBC title. Beterbiev most recently defended his title in a knockout win over Marcus Brown on December 17, 2021.

Smith Jr. has been a top-five light heavyweight for several years and is currently ranked third by most outlets. He is best known for a TKO win over Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins on December 17, 2016 when he knocked Hopkins out of the ring. Most recently Smith successfully defended his WBO title when he knocked out Steve Geffrard on January 15, 2022.

Beterbiev is a -700 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Smith is betting at +475.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Weigh-in (175-lb weight limit)

When: Friday, June 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City

How to Watch: ESPN+ and Top Rank Boxing’s YouTube Channel