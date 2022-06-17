 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Clean Harbors 150 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Clean Harbors 150 qualifying on Saturday, June 18 at Knoxville Speedway via live online stream.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers race through turn one to start the DoorDash 250 Saturday June 11, 2022 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, CA. Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have race weekend to itself this weekend as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off. The Truck Series will head to Knoxville, Iowa to the Knoxville Raceway for a dirt track race. The race will take place on Saturday, June 18th at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place two hours prior at 7 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

Qualifying for dirt tracks is unique compared to the other races on the schedule. The race field will be randomly split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, and so-on. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch live qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Clean Harbors 150 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 Dylan Westbrook 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Norm Benning 6
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Todd Gilliland 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Thad Moffitt 20
14 Brett Moffitt 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Joey Gase 30
19 Brayton Laster 33
20 Zane Smith 38
21 Dean Thompson 40
22 Tyler Carpenter 41
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 43
25 Kris Wright 44
26 Lawless Alan 45
27 Bryson Mitchell 46
28 Buddy Kofoid 51
29 Stewart Friesen 52
30 Braden Mitchell 53
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Jessica Friesen 62
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

