How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Clean Harbors 150 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have race weekend to itself this weekend as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off. The Truck Series will head to Knoxville, Iowa to the Knoxville Raceway for a dirt track race. The race will take place on Saturday, June 18th at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the race, qualifying will take place two hours prior at 7 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1.

Qualifying for dirt tracks is unique compared to the other races on the schedule. The race field will be randomly split up into four equal groups of about nine or ten cars. Each group will be randomly assigned their starting positions in the field and will run a 15-lap race where they will get two kinds of points.

First, points will be awarded by finishing position with 10 points to the driver that finishes first, nine points to the second-place finisher, and so-on. Points will also be awarded for the number of positions a driver overtakes in the race. For example, if a driver starts the race in ninth and finishes in second, they will receive nine points for their finishing position and an additional seven points for overtaking seven positions in the race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch live qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Clean Harbors 150

Date: Saturday, June 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App