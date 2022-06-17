Current odds for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, June 18 from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The eight-bout preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-fight main card will kick over to ESPN and will still be available on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see #4 Calvin Kattar taking on #7 Josh Emmett in a battle of featherweights.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds UFC Fight Night

Main card

#4 Calvin Kattar, featherweight: -235

#7 Josh Emmett: +190

Donald Cerrone, lightweight: -160

Joe Lauzon: +140

Tim Means, welterweight: +220

Kevin Holland: -275

Joaquin Buckley, middleweight: +180

Albert Duraev: -220

Damir Ismagulov, lightweight: -155

Guram Kutateladze: +135

Julian Marquez, middleweight: +150

Gregory Rodrigues: -170

Preliminary card

Adrian Yanez, bantamweight: -320

Tony Kelley: +250

Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight: -240

Natalia Silva: +195

Court McGee, welterweight: -120

Jeremiah Wells: +100

Ricardo Ramos, featherweight: -300

Danny Chavez: +235

Maria Oliveira, women’s strawweight: +215

Gloria De Paula: -265

Eddie Wineland, bantamweight: +400

Cody Stamann: -550

Phil Hawes, middleweight: -260

Deron Winn: +210

Roman Dolidze, middleweight: +190

Kyle Daukaus: -235

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.