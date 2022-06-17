Current odds for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett

UFC Fight Night returns on Saturday, June 18 from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The eight-bout preliminary card will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The six-fight main card will kick over to ESPN and will still be available on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will see #4 Calvin Kattar taking on #7 Josh Emmett in a battle of featherweights.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Current odds UFC Fight Night
Main card
#4 Calvin Kattar, featherweight: -235
#7 Josh Emmett: +190
Donald Cerrone, lightweight: -160
Joe Lauzon: +140
Tim Means, welterweight: +220
Kevin Holland: -275
Joaquin Buckley, middleweight: +180
Albert Duraev: -220
Damir Ismagulov, lightweight: -155
Guram Kutateladze: +135
Julian Marquez, middleweight: +150
Gregory Rodrigues: -170
Preliminary card
Adrian Yanez, bantamweight: -320
Tony Kelley: +250
Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight: -240
Natalia Silva: +195
Court McGee, welterweight: -120
Jeremiah Wells: +100
Ricardo Ramos, featherweight: -300
Danny Chavez: +235
Maria Oliveira, women’s strawweight: +215
Gloria De Paula: -265
Eddie Wineland, bantamweight: +400
Cody Stamann: -550
Phil Hawes, middleweight: -260
Deron Winn: +210
Roman Dolidze, middleweight: +190
Kyle Daukaus: -235
