Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, June 17

Sixteen MLB games are scheduled to be played with 12 of them on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. One of the top matchups of the night will be the New York Yankees bringing their seven-game winning streak on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Cleveland Guardians will go for their fifth straight road victory as they get set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The highest run total on DraftKings Sportsbook is the game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies with the over/under set at 12.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, June 17.

Padres vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Manny Machado ($6,100)

Jake Cronenworth ($5,600)

Jurickson Profar ($4,300)

Luke Voit ($3,800)

The San Diego Padres have the largest team run total of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 6.5. The Padres are coming off a series where they scored 41 runs in a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs. San Diego will get the advantage of playing at higher elevation and will face Kyle Freeland, who has a 4.39 ERA and allowed 2 runs over 6 innings in last weekend’s game against the Padres in San Diego.

Mets vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso ($5,200)

Francisco Lindor ($4,700)

Brandon Nimmo ($3,700)

Jeff McNeil ($3,500)

The New York Mets lead all of Major League Baseball in on-base percentage (.335) and batting average (.263) heading into Friday’s action. At the time of this post, the Miami Marlins have yet to announce a starting pitcher, but New York’s top hitters are very affordable with these prices compared to the rest of the league.

Athletics vs. Royals, 9:40 p.m. ET

Ramon Laureano ($4,500)

Sean Murphy ($3,400)

Christian Bethancourt ($3,300)

Sheldon Neuse ($3,200)

You are always going to get the Oakland Athletics top hitters with cheap prices because they have one of the worst offenses in baseball, ranking dead last in on-base percentage (.274) and batting average (.211). However, they could be set up for success against Kansas City Royals starter Daniel Lynch, who allowed 16 runs in his last three starts, spanning 15 innings of work.