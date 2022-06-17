Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, June 17

The MLB has 16 games scheduled to be played on Friday, June 17 with every team taking the field including a doubleheader between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. The top game to watch will be the MLB-best New York Yankees going for their eighth straight win when they head out for a road series with the Toronto Blue Jays. If you are interested in runs, the highest over/under is set at 12 for the San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, June 17

Brewers Moneyline (-110)

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen apart this month with a 3-11 June record to fall out of the top spot in the National League Central, but they have a good chance of beating the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. Eric Lauer will take the mound for Milwaukee with a 3.36 ERA, while Hunter Greene has a 5.10 ERA and gave up 10 runs over 8 innings in two starts against the Brewers this season.

The Atlanta Braves had the day off yesterday but will return to the field on Friday afternoon looking for a 15th winning streak. Maybe they’ll get that victory, but the Chicago Cubs will not lose this one by more than 1.5 runs. Atlanta starter Charlie Morton has been off this season with a 5.67 ERA and allowed 4 earned runs over each of his last four outings. The Cubs offense is in a position for a solid day at the plate, and Chicago will rely on Keegan Thompson, who has a 6-2 record and 3.67 ERA in split time between the bullpen and rotation.

Cardinals-Red Sox Under 9.5 runs (-105)

This is too good of a pitching matchup for double-digit runs to be scored at Fenway Park on Friday night. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright has a 2.84 ERA, while the Red Sox will start Michael Wacha, who has a 2.33 ERA heading into this matchup. These are two top-10 offenses in runs per game, but both starters should see some success in this spot.

Robbie Ray Over 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Seattle Mariners starter has not thrown more than 6.5 strikeouts in any of his three starts this month, but this is more about the Los Angeles Angels lineup, which could overtake the Atlanta Braves in strikeouts per game after this matchup. The Angels strike out 9.4 times per game, and Ray will enter with a 9.4 K/9, which is lower than his average in previous seasons.

