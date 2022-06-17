2022 NBA mock draft 3.0: Predicting the first round a week before the draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is a week away and there have already been some moves with teams trading first-round picks. The Nuggets and Rockets traded back into the first round, while the Mavericks traded out of the round in the deal with Houston. With those moves in mind, here’s an updated mock draft for the 2022 event.

Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks after the draft lottery. Here’s an updated mock draft with a week left before the event.

No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

No. 2 - Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

No. 7 - Portland Trail Blazers - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

No. 8 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

No. 9 - San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

No. 10 - Washington Wizards - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

No. 11 - New York Knicks - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

No. 13 - Charlotte Hornets - Tari Eason, F, LSU

No. 14 - Cleveland Cavaliers - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

No. 16 - Atlanta Hawks - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

No. 17 - Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

No. 19 - Minnesota Timberwolves - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand

No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Max Christie, G, Michigan State

No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Dyson Daniels, F, G-League Ignite

No. 23 - Philadelphia 76ers - Mark Williams, C, Duke

No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State

No. 26 - Houston Rockets (via Mavericks) - Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

No. 27 - Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

No. 28 - Golden State Warriors - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

No. 30 - Denver Nuggets (via Thunder) - Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan