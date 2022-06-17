2022 NBA mock draft 3.0: Predicting the first round a week before the draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is a week away and there have already been some moves with teams trading first-round picks. The Nuggets and Rockets traded back into the first round, while the Mavericks traded out of the round in the deal with Houston. With those moves in mind, here’s an updated mock draft for the 2022 event.
Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks after the draft lottery. Here’s an updated mock draft with a week left before the event.
No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
No. 10 - Washington Wizards - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite
No. 11 - New York Knicks - AJ Griffin, F, Duke
No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
No. 16 - Atlanta Hawks - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky
No. 17 - Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Max Christie, G, Michigan State
No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Dyson Daniels, F, G-League Ignite
No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State
No. 26 - Houston Rockets (via Mavericks) - Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia
No. 27 - Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
No. 28 - Golden State Warriors - Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite
No. 30 - Denver Nuggets (via Thunder) - Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan