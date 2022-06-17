MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, June 17

With a 16-game slate scheduled for Friday, as the Nationals and Phillies have a doubleheader, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. There are some great divisional matchups for the day including the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays. As there is a full slate today, that means there are a ton of options to make the perfect lineup on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers vs. Guardians ($10,500) — Kershaw is the best pitcher on the slate as he is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA. He’s coming off his lowest DFS scoring game as he threw just four innings allowing two earned runs and two walks. That was his first game in over a month as he was dealing with a pelvis injury. Look for him to throw more pitches tonight and have a quality start.

Carlos Rodón, Giants vs. Pirates ($9,900) — After a struggling start against the Rockies, Rodón had a major bounce-back game against the Dodgers in his last outing where he pitched six innings allowing just two hits and three walks with no earned runs. On the season, Rodón is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA. Against a struggling Pirates lineup, look for a great outing from Rodón tonight.

Top Hitters

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals vs. Red Sox ($5,300) — After a hot start and being considered a favorite to win NL MVP, Arenado has begun to cool down. He’s hitting .271 with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in. In his career against Michael Wacha, Arenado is hitting .462 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Arenado should tally a decent amount of bases tonight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays vs. Yankees ($5,600) — After a great start to the season, Vladdy struggled a bit in the month of May as he hit .217 with just three home runs. He’s been great in June however, as he’s hitting .328 with seven home runs and 15 runs batted in so far this month. In his career against Jordan Montgomery, Guerrero is 3-9 with a home run.

Value Pitcher

Frankie Montas, Athletics vs. Royals ($8,300) — The Oakland Athletics want Montas to show off his talents as much as he can as they will likely trade him before the trade deadline. This season, he is 3-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 80 strikeouts. Against a struggling Royals team, look for Montas to go at least six innings and have a quality start.

Value Hitter

Luis Arraez, Twins vs. Diamondbacks ($4,500) — While he doesn’t hit for a ton of power, Arraez gets on base a ton. He’s currently hitting .354 which leads the MLB. He’s given the Twins a big spark which they have needed. Look for multiple base hits from him tonight.