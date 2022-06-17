Best MLB player prop bets to consider for June 17

With a 16-game slate scheduled for Friday, as the Nationals and Phillies have a doubleheader, it should be an exciting day for some baseball. A big game that stands out is the Boston Red Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals where former teammates Michael Wacha and Adam Wainwright. As there is a full slate today, this means there are some exciting matchups and player prop bets to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 17

Nolan Arenado, Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

After a hot start where Arenado was considered a favorite to win NL MVP, he has recently cooled down. Overall, he’s hitting .271 with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in. In his career against Michael Wacha, Arenado is hitting .462 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Look for Arenado to have at least an extra-base hit.

Carlos Rodón, Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

After a struggling start against the Rockies, Rodón had a major bounce back game against the Dodgers in his last outing where he pitched six innings allowing just two hits and three walks with no earned runs. On the season, Rodón is 5-4 with a 3.19 ERA. He went over this total in his last game and the Pirates lineup is much weaker than the Dodgers.

Jose Altuve, Over 1.5 Total Bases (+130)

In his career against Lucas Giolito, Altuve is hitting .300 with two home runs. He is coming off a quiet game against the Rangers where he was pulled as they were beating the Rangers by seven. Look for a strong game tonight from Altuve in the leadoff spot in this one.

