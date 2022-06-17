Best ball average draft position at DraftKings

The best ball fantasy format is on its third year at DraftKings and it has expanded across the fantasy football industry going into the 2022 NFL season. As you probably know by now, best ball is a format that allows you to draft a team and then you let that team go for the season. You can’t make trades or pick up players off of the waiver wire and each week your highest scoring players fill out your team and at the end of the season the team with the most cumulative points wins.
The DraftKings best ball setup allows you to draft many teams because you don’t need to be present to manage those teams. It also allows for a different set of strategies than you would use going into a weekly head-to-head league. You’ll need to have enough players at each position to overcome injuries, while also hitting on sleepers to help cover those injured studs.
Average draft position is always helpful when drafting, as you can see how others have attacked their best ball drafts on average. And it’s also nice to see how players at DraftKings are drafting compared to other outlets.
DraftKings Best Ball ADP (6/16)
|Rank
|Name
|POS
|ADP
|Rank
|Name
|POS
|ADP
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|1.21
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|2.38
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3.08
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|4.41
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|5.60
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|6.35
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|6.51
|8
|Najee Harris
|RB
|9.08
|9
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|9.46
|10
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|10.35
|11
|Davante Adams
|WR
|10.67
|12
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|11.69
|13
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|13.23
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|14.25
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|16.06
|16
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|17.16
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|17.49
|18
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|18.74
|19
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|19.37
|20
|Mike Evans
|WR
|19.67
|21
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|21.05
|22
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|21.48
|23
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|22.63
|24
|Josh Allen
|QB
|24.97
|25
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|25.51
|26
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|26.80
|27
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|27.45
|28
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|28.14
|29
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|28.35
|30
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|30.47
|31
|Mike Williams
|WR
|30.74
|32
|James Conner
|RB
|31.94
|33
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|33.87
|34
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|34.46
|35
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|36.03
|36
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|36.94
|37
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|38.17
|38
|David Montgomery
|RB
|39.28
|39
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|40.29
|40
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|40.54
|41
|Darren Waller
|TE
|40.70
|42
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|42.86
|43
|Cam Akers
|RB
|43.15
|44
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|44.62
|45
|DJ Moore
|WR
|45.17
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|47.27
|47
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|47.80
|48
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|48.64
|49
|George Kittle
|TE
|49.21
|50
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|49.94
|51
|Breece Hall
|RB
|50.74
|52
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|52.74
|53
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|53.37
|54
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|53.87
|55
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|55.22
|56
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|56.02
|57
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|56.26
|58
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|58.52
|59
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|60.65
|60
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|61.30
|61
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|61.98
|62
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|62.22
|63
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|62.43
|64
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|65.22
|65
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|66.31
|66
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|66.56
|67
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|67.14
|68
|Eli Mitchell
|RB
|68.41
|69
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|70.59
|70
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|71.02
|71
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|71.36
|72
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|71.70
|73
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|74.45
|74
|Damien Harris
|RB
|74.51
|75
|Tom Brady
|QB
|75.58
|76
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|75.83
|77
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|78.60
|78
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|78.88
|79
|Drake London
|WR
|80.22
|80
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|80.94
|81
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|81.56
|82
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|81.94
|83
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|82.15
|84
|Russell Gage
|WR
|82.16
|85
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|84.08
|86
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|86.28
|87
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|88.08
|88
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|88.74
|89
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|89.50
|90
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|90.85
|91
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|91.63
|92
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|92.96
|93
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|93.41
|94
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|94.90
|95
|Trey Lance
|QB
|96.23
|96
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|96.25
|97
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|97.71
|98
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|99.19
|99
|James Cook
|RB
|100.04
|100
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|100.46
|101
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|101.48
|102
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|101.56
|103
|Derek Carr
|QB
|102.89
|104
|Chris Olave
|WR
|102.92
|105
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|104.29
|106
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|105.91
|107
|Robert Woods
|WR
|107.43
|108
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|107.64
|109
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|108.08
|110
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|108.33
|111
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|109.86
|112
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|111.23
|113
|Christian Watson
|WR
|112.26
|114
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|112.87
|115
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|114.46
|116
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|115.50
|117
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|115.90
|118
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|118.55
|119
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|121.01
|120
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|121.28
|121
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|122.74
|122
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|124.30
|123
|Nyheim Hines
|RB
|124.47
|124
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|125.45
|125
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|126.91
|126
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|127.17
|127
|Michael Carter
|RB
|128.26
|128
|Justin Fields
|QB
|128.69
|129
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|128.90
|130
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|130.00
|131
|Rachaad White
|RB
|131.23
|132
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|131.46
|133
|Ronald Jones II
|RB
|134.40
|134
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|134.43
|135
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|137.03
|136
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|137.52
|137
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|139.47
|138
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|139.52
|139
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|139.53
|140
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|140.29
|141
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|RB
|142.25
|142
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|143.72
|143
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|143.94
|144
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|144.47
|145
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|146.28
|146
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|146.33
|147
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|146.91
|148
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|148.35
|149
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|148.95
|150
|David Njoku
|TE
|152.49
|151
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|152.74
|152
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|153.67
|153
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|153.84
|154
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|154.32
|155
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|154.68
|156
|J.D. McKissic
|RB
|157.73
|157
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|158.55
|158
|James Robinson
|RB
|159.73
|159
|Corey Davis
|WR
|160.31
|160
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|161.15
|161
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|162.72
|162
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|162.80
|163
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|162.84
|164
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|162.95
|165
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|163.17
|166
|Mac Jones
|QB
|166.45
|167
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|RB
|167.17
|168
|Noah Fant
|TE
|167.44
|169
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|167.49
|170
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|168.89
|171
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|170.24
|172
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|170.44
|173
|George Pickens
|WR
|173.51
|174
|Evan Engram
|TE
|173.92
|175
|Jared Goff
|QB
|175.05
|176
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|176.93
|177
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|178.21
|178
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|178.39
|179
|David Bell
|WR
|179.17
|180
|Marlon Mack
|RB
|181.49
|181
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|182.59
|182
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|182.99
|183
|Robbie Anderson
|WR
|183.08
|184
|A.J. Green
|WR
|184.26
|185
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|185.76
|186
|Carson Wentz
|QB
|186.85
|187
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|187.64
|188
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|188.37
|189
|Davis Mills
|QB
|190.17
|190
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|190.57
|191
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|192.77
|192
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|193.14
|193
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|193.69
|194
|John Metchie III
|WR
|194.27
|195
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|195.01
|196
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|195.84
|197
|Zamir White
|RB
|199.77
|198
|Mark Ingram II
|RB
|200.01
|199
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|200.79
|200
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|200.86
|201
|Julio Jones
|WR
|201.22
|202
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|203.81
|203
|Marcus Mariota
|QB
|204.81
|204
|Will Fuller V
|WR
|205.07
|205
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|205.59
|206
|Sony Michel
|RB
|207.45
|207
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|207.61
|208
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|207.87
|209
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|208.55
|210
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|209.17
|211
|Nico Collins
|WR
|209.85
|212
|James White
|RB
|210.07
|213
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|212.74
|214
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|213.71
|215
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|214.43
|216
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|215.29
|217
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|215.59
|218
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|216.08
|219
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|217.62
|220
|Hassan Haskins
|RB
|217.89
|221
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|218.08
|222
|James Washington
|WR
|218.67
|223
|Kenyan Drake
|RB
|219.18
|224
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|220.56
|225
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|220.69
|226
|Trey McBride
|TE
|221.81
|227
|D'Ernest Johnson
|RB
|221.84
|228
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|223.09
|229
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|223.22
|230
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|223.48
|231
|Chris Carson
|RB
|223.79
|232
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|223.87
|233
|Benny Snell Jr.
|RB
|223.91
|234
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|224.22
|235
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|224.42
|236
|Myles Gaskin
|RB
|224.43
|237
|Zack Moss
|RB
|224.73
|238
|Zay Jones
|WR
|224.77
|239
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|224.80
|240
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|224.84
|241
|Mike Davis
|RB
|225.15
|242
|Kennedy Brooks
|RB
|225.45
|243
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|225.45
|244
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|225.46
|245
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|225.49
|246
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|225.76
|247
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|226.09
|248
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|226.34
|249
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|226.53
|250
|Geno Smith
|QB
|226.61
|251
|Damien Williams
|RB
|226.71
|252
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|226.73
|253
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|226.74
|254
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|226.93
|255
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|226.96
|256
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|227.11
|257
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|227.13
|258
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|227.17
|259
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|227.27
|260
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|227.28
|261
|Marquez Callaway
|WR
|227.30
|262
|Dan Arnold
|TE
|227.38
|263
|Matt Breida
|RB
|227.45
|264
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|227.49
|265
|Drew Lock
|QB
|227.61
|266
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|227.75
|267
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|227.77
|268
|Chris Evans
|RB
|227.78
|269
|Boston Scott
|RB
|227.83
|270
|David Johnson
|RB
|228.00
|271
|Derrick Gore
|RB
|228.00
|272
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|228.05
|273
|Duke Johnson
|RB
|228.07
|274
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|228.15
|275
|Malik Willis
|QB
|228.32
|276
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|228.34
|277
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|228.47
|278
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|228.52
|279
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|228.56
|280
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|228.61
|281
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|228.73
|282
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|228.80
|283
|James Proche II
|WR
|228.85
|284
|Matt Corral
|QB
|228.86
|285
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB
|228.90
|286
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|228.91
|287
|Dontrell Hilliard
|RB
|228.96
|288
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|229.00
|289
|Snoop Conner
|RB
|229.07
|290
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|229.22
|291
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|229.24
|292
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|229.31
|293
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|229.35
|294
|Antoine Wesley
|WR
|229.35
|295
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|229.38
|296
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|229.38
|297
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|229.52
|298
|Danny Gray
|WR
|229.55
|299
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|229.71
|300
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|229.72
|301
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|229.77
|302
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|229.92
|303
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|230.00
|304
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|230.00
|305
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|230.06
|306
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|230.07
|307
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|230.23
|308
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|230.32
|309
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|230.46
|310
|Deonte Harty
|WR
|230.57
|311
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|230.67
|312
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|230.69
|313
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|230.84
|314
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|230.85
|315
|Cyril Grayson
|WR
|230.94
|316
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|231.02
|317
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|231.09
|318
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|231.26
|319
|Jordan Love
|QB
|231.33
|320
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|231.36
|321
|Kyle Philips
|WR
|231.48
|322
|Isaih Pacheco
|RB
|231.74
|323
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|232.84
|324
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|233.03
|325
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|233.26
|326
|Tony Jones Jr.
|RB
|233.31
|327
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|233.95
|328
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|WR
|235.38