Best ball average draft position at DraftKings

We take a look at the ADP for DraftKings best ball leagues

By Chet Gresham
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The best ball fantasy format is on its third year at DraftKings and it has expanded across the fantasy football industry going into the 2022 NFL season. As you probably know by now, best ball is a format that allows you to draft a team and then you let that team go for the season. You can’t make trades or pick up players off of the waiver wire and each week your highest scoring players fill out your team and at the end of the season the team with the most cumulative points wins.

The DraftKings best ball setup allows you to draft many teams because you don’t need to be present to manage those teams. It also allows for a different set of strategies than you would use going into a weekly head-to-head league. You’ll need to have enough players at each position to overcome injuries, while also hitting on sleepers to help cover those injured studs.

Average draft position is always helpful when drafting, as you can see how others have attacked their best ball drafts on average. And it’s also nice to see how players at DraftKings are drafting compared to other outlets.

DraftKings Best Ball ADP (6/16)

Rank Name POS ADP
1 Jonathan Taylor RB 1.21
2 Cooper Kupp WR 2.38
3 Christian McCaffrey RB 3.08
4 Justin Jefferson WR 4.41
5 Ja'Marr Chase WR 5.60
6 Derrick Henry RB 6.35
7 Austin Ekeler RB 6.51
8 Najee Harris RB 9.08
9 Travis Kelce TE 9.46
10 Dalvin Cook RB 10.35
11 Davante Adams WR 10.67
12 Stefon Diggs WR 11.69
13 Joe Mixon RB 13.23
14 CeeDee Lamb WR 14.25
15 D'Andre Swift RB 16.06
16 Aaron Jones RB 17.16
17 Deebo Samuel WR 17.49
18 Alvin Kamara RB 18.74
19 Mark Andrews TE 19.37
20 Mike Evans WR 19.67
21 Saquon Barkley RB 21.05
22 Leonard Fournette RB 21.48
23 Tyreek Hill WR 22.63
24 Josh Allen QB 24.97
25 Nick Chubb RB 25.51
26 Keenan Allen WR 26.80
27 Javonte Williams RB 27.45
28 A.J. Brown WR 28.14
29 Tee Higgins WR 28.35
30 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 30.47
31 Mike Williams WR 30.74
32 James Conner RB 31.94
33 Travis Etienne RB 33.87
34 Kyle Pitts TE 34.46
35 Patrick Mahomes QB 36.03
36 Jaylen Waddle WR 36.94
37 Courtland Sutton WR 38.17
38 David Montgomery RB 39.28
39 Ezekiel Elliott RB 40.29
40 Marquise Brown WR 40.54
41 Darren Waller TE 40.70
42 Justin Herbert QB 42.86
43 Cam Akers RB 43.15
44 Diontae Johnson WR 44.62
45 DJ Moore WR 45.17
46 Terry McLaurin WR 47.27
47 Allen Robinson II WR 47.80
48 Gabriel Davis WR 48.64
49 George Kittle TE 49.21
50 Lamar Jackson QB 49.94
51 Breece Hall RB 50.74
52 Josh Jacobs RB 52.74
53 Chris Godwin WR 53.37
54 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 53.87
55 Brandin Cooks WR 55.22
56 J.K. Dobbins RB 56.02
57 Jerry Jeudy WR 56.26
58 DK Metcalf WR 58.52
59 Amari Cooper WR 60.65
60 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 61.30
61 Darnell Mooney WR 61.98
62 Kyler Murray QB 62.22
63 Rashod Bateman WR 62.43
64 Jalen Hurts QB 65.22
65 Adam Thielen WR 66.31
66 Antonio Gibson RB 66.56
67 Dalton Schultz TE 67.14
68 Eli Mitchell RB 68.41
69 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 70.59
70 Joe Burrow QB 71.02
71 Hunter Renfrow WR 71.36
72 DeVonta Smith WR 71.70
73 AJ Dillon RB 74.45
74 Damien Harris RB 74.51
75 Tom Brady QB 75.58
76 Elijah Moore WR 75.83
77 Michael Thomas WR 78.60
78 Russell Wilson QB 78.88
79 Drake London WR 80.22
80 T.J. Hockenson TE 80.94
81 DeAndre Hopkins WR 81.56
82 Miles Sanders RB 81.94
83 Allen Lazard WR 82.15
84 Russell Gage WR 82.16
85 Dak Prescott QB 84.08
86 Tony Pollard RB 86.28
87 Cordarrelle Patterson RB 88.08
88 Matthew Stafford QB 88.74
89 Dallas Goedert TE 89.50
90 Brandon Aiyuk WR 90.85
91 Treylon Burks WR 91.63
92 Devin Singletary RB 92.96
93 Christian Kirk WR 93.41
94 Tyler Lockett WR 94.90
95 Trey Lance QB 96.23
96 Kareem Hunt RB 96.25
97 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 97.71
98 Aaron Rodgers QB 99.19
99 James Cook RB 100.04
100 Kenneth Walker III RB 100.46
101 Zach Ertz TE 101.48
102 Dawson Knox TE 101.56
103 Derek Carr QB 102.89
104 Chris Olave WR 102.92
105 Melvin Gordon III RB 104.29
106 Skyy Moore WR 105.91
107 Robert Woods WR 107.43
108 Kadarius Toney WR 107.64
109 Chase Edmonds RB 108.08
110 Rashaad Penny RB 108.33
111 Rob Gronkowski TE 109.86
112 Tyler Boyd WR 111.23
113 Christian Watson WR 112.26
114 Chase Claypool WR 112.87
115 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 114.46
116 Garrett Wilson WR 115.50
117 Kirk Cousins QB 115.90
118 Michael Gallup WR 118.55
119 Mike Gesicki TE 121.01
120 Jarvis Landry WR 121.28
121 Alexander Mattison RB 122.74
122 Tua Tagovailoa QB 124.30
123 Nyheim Hines RB 124.47
124 Rondale Moore WR 125.45
125 Kenny Golladay WR 126.91
126 Pat Freiermuth TE 127.17
127 Michael Carter RB 128.26
128 Justin Fields QB 128.69
129 Mecole Hardman WR 128.90
130 Jamison Crowder WR 130.00
131 Rachaad White RB 131.23
132 Tim Patrick WR 131.46
133 Ronald Jones II RB 134.40
134 Dameon Pierce RB 134.43
135 Jameson Williams WR 137.03
136 Albert Okwuegbunam TE 137.52
137 Isaiah Spiller RB 139.47
138 Trevor Lawrence QB 139.52
139 Jakobi Meyers WR 139.53
140 Cole Kmet TE 140.29
141 Darrell Henderson Jr. RB 142.25
142 Hunter Henry TE 143.72
143 Van Jefferson WR 143.94
144 DeVante Parker WR 144.47
145 Matt Ryan QB 146.28
146 Irv Smith Jr. TE 146.33
147 Tyler Allgeier RB 146.91
148 DJ Chark Jr. WR 148.35
149 Jahan Dotson WR 148.95
150 David Njoku TE 152.49
151 Alec Pierce WR 152.74
152 Deshaun Watson QB 153.67
153 Kenneth Gainwell RB 153.84
154 Robert Tonyan TE 154.32
155 Jameis Winston QB 154.68
156 J.D. McKissic RB 157.73
157 Daniel Jones QB 158.55
158 James Robinson RB 159.73
159 Corey Davis WR 160.31
160 Tyler Higbee TE 161.15
161 K.J. Osborn WR 162.72
162 Gerald Everett TE 162.80
163 Darrel Williams RB 162.84
164 Joshua Palmer WR 162.95
165 Zach Wilson QB 163.17
166 Mac Jones QB 166.45
167 Tyrion Davis-Price RB 167.17
168 Noah Fant TE 167.44
169 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 167.49
170 Khalil Herbert RB 168.89
171 Jalen Tolbert WR 170.24
172 Sammy Watkins WR 170.44
173 George Pickens WR 173.51
174 Evan Engram TE 173.92
175 Jared Goff QB 175.05
176 Jamaal Williams RB 176.93
177 Kendrick Bourne WR 178.21
178 Hayden Hurst TE 178.39
179 David Bell WR 179.17
180 Marlon Mack RB 181.49
181 Ryan Tannehill QB 182.59
182 Gus Edwards RB 182.99
183 Robbie Anderson WR 183.08
184 A.J. Green WR 184.26
185 Odell Beckham Jr. WR 185.76
186 Carson Wentz QB 186.85
187 Logan Thomas TE 187.64
188 Raheem Mostert RB 188.37
189 Davis Mills QB 190.17
190 Curtis Samuel WR 190.57
191 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 192.77
192 Austin Hooper TE 193.14
193 D'Onta Foreman RB 193.69
194 John Metchie III WR 194.27
195 KJ Hamler WR 195.01
196 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 195.84
197 Zamir White RB 199.77
198 Mark Ingram II RB 200.01
199 C.J. Uzomah TE 200.79
200 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 200.86
201 Julio Jones WR 201.22
202 Jerick McKinnon RB 203.81
203 Marcus Mariota QB 204.81
204 Will Fuller V WR 205.07
205 Devin Duvernay WR 205.59
206 Sony Michel RB 207.45
207 Byron Pringle WR 207.61
208 Cameron Brate TE 207.87
209 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 208.55
210 Brevin Jordan TE 209.17
211 Nico Collins WR 209.85
212 James White RB 210.07
213 Kenny Pickett QB 212.74
214 Justyn Ross WR 213.71
215 Bryan Edwards WR 214.43
216 Parris Campbell WR 215.29
217 Mo Alie-Cox TE 215.59
218 Chuba Hubbard RB 216.08
219 Cedrick Wilson WR 217.62
220 Hassan Haskins RB 217.89
221 Keaontay Ingram RB 218.08
222 James Washington WR 218.67
223 Kenyan Drake RB 219.18
224 Mitch Trubisky QB 220.56
225 Isaiah McKenzie WR 220.69
226 Trey McBride TE 221.81
227 D'Ernest Johnson RB 221.84
228 Randall Cobb WR 223.09
229 Baker Mayfield QB 223.22
230 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 223.48
231 Chris Carson RB 223.79
232 Sterling Shepard WR 223.87
233 Benny Snell Jr. RB 223.91
234 Sam Darnold QB 224.22
235 Romeo Doubs WR 224.42
236 Myles Gaskin RB 224.43
237 Zack Moss RB 224.73
238 Zay Jones WR 224.77
239 Cole Beasley WR 224.80
240 Kyren Williams RB 224.84
241 Mike Davis RB 225.15
242 Kennedy Brooks RB 225.45
243 O.J. Howard TE 225.45
244 Velus Jones Jr. WR 225.46
245 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 225.49
246 Giovani Bernard RB 225.76
247 Tyler Conklin TE 226.09
248 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB 226.34
249 Trey Sermon RB 226.53
250 Geno Smith QB 226.61
251 Damien Williams RB 226.71
252 Samaje Perine RB 226.73
253 Eno Benjamin RB 226.74
254 Darius Slayton WR 226.93
255 Braxton Berrios WR 226.96
256 Kene Nwangwu RB 227.11
257 Desmond Ridder QB 227.13
258 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 227.17
259 Josh Gordon WR 227.27
260 Quintez Cephus WR 227.28
261 Marquez Callaway WR 227.30
262 Dan Arnold TE 227.38
263 Matt Breida RB 227.45
264 Jalen Guyton WR 227.49
265 Drew Lock QB 227.61
266 Emmanuel Sanders WR 227.75
267 Donald Parham Jr. TE 227.77
268 Chris Evans RB 227.78
269 Boston Scott RB 227.83
270 David Johnson RB 228.00
271 Derrick Gore RB 228.00
272 Demarcus Robinson WR 228.05
273 Duke Johnson RB 228.07
274 Breshad Perriman WR 228.15
275 Malik Willis QB 228.32
276 Jelani Woods TE 228.34
277 Phillip Lindsay RB 228.47
278 Josh Reynolds WR 228.52
279 Ricky Seals-Jones TE 228.56
280 Zach Pascal WR 228.61
281 Jauan Jennings WR 228.73
282 Rex Burkhead RB 228.80
283 James Proche II WR 228.85
284 Matt Corral QB 228.86
285 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB 228.90
286 Quez Watkins WR 228.91
287 Dontrell Hilliard RB 228.96
288 Justin Jackson RB 229.00
289 Snoop Conner RB 229.07
290 Tre'Quan Smith WR 229.22
291 Amari Rodgers WR 229.24
292 Foster Moreau TE 229.31
293 Harrison Bryant TE 229.35
294 Antoine Wesley WR 229.35
295 Tyler Huntley QB 229.38
296 Khalil Shakir WR 229.38
297 Antonio Brown WR 229.52
298 Danny Gray WR 229.55
299 Calvin Austin III WR 229.71
300 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 229.72
301 Adam Trautman TE 229.77
302 Daniel Bellinger TE 229.92
303 Tyquan Thornton WR 230.00
304 Rashard Higgins WR 230.00
305 Tyler Badie RB 230.06
306 Teddy Bridgewater QB 230.07
307 Jonnu Smith TE 230.23
308 Jacoby Brissett QB 230.32
309 Tylan Wallace WR 230.46
310 Deonte Harty WR 230.57
311 Jake Ferguson TE 230.67
312 Taysom Hill QB 230.69
313 Greg Dulcich TE 230.84
314 Nelson Agholor WR 230.85
315 Cyril Grayson WR 230.94
316 Tommy Tremble TE 231.02
317 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 231.09
318 Anthony Schwartz WR 231.26
319 Jordan Love QB 231.33
320 Jalen Reagor WR 231.36
321 Kyle Philips WR 231.48
322 Isaih Pacheco RB 231.74
323 Tutu Atwell WR 232.84
324 Tyler Johnson WR 233.03
325 Charlie Kolar TE 233.26
326 Tony Jones Jr. RB 233.31
327 T.Y. Hilton WR 233.95
328 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR 235.38

