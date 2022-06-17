Best ball average draft position at DraftKings

The best ball fantasy format is on its third year at DraftKings and it has expanded across the fantasy football industry going into the 2022 NFL season. As you probably know by now, best ball is a format that allows you to draft a team and then you let that team go for the season. You can’t make trades or pick up players off of the waiver wire and each week your highest scoring players fill out your team and at the end of the season the team with the most cumulative points wins.

The DraftKings best ball setup allows you to draft many teams because you don’t need to be present to manage those teams. It also allows for a different set of strategies than you would use going into a weekly head-to-head league. You’ll need to have enough players at each position to overcome injuries, while also hitting on sleepers to help cover those injured studs.

Average draft position is always helpful when drafting, as you can see how others have attacked their best ball drafts on average. And it’s also nice to see how players at DraftKings are drafting compared to other outlets.