Schedule, TV channel, how to watch College World Series online via live stream

The 2022 College World Series is here, with eight teams vying over the next two weeks to be declared the national champion of Division I college baseball.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texas Longhorns are the favorite at +425 to take home the seventh title in school history. Here is the complete list of teams with their odds to win the tournament.
Texas +425
Stanford +500
Arkansas +550
Notre Dame +550
Ole Miss +650
Auburn +700
Oklahoma +700
Texas A&M +950
You can watch all the action for the College World Series on ESPN and ESPN2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the games on Friday and Saturday, you can stream them via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Here is the complete schedule for the opening games in both brackets for the 2022 College World Series from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska:
Friday, June 17
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M
Game time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Odds: Oklahoma -130, Texas A&M +100
Total: 11
Notre Dame vs. Texas
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Odds: Notre Dame +100, Texas -130
Total: 9.5
Saturday, June 18
Arkansas vs. Stanford
Game time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Odds: Arkansas -110, Stanford -120
Total: 11
Ole Miss vs. Auburn
Game time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Run line: Ole Miss -130, Auburn +100
Total: 10.5
If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.