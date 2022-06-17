Schedule, TV channel, how to watch College World Series online via live stream

The 2022 College World Series is here, with eight teams vying over the next two weeks to be declared the national champion of Division I college baseball.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texas Longhorns are the favorite at +425 to take home the seventh title in school history. Here is the complete list of teams with their odds to win the tournament.

Texas +425

Stanford +500

Arkansas +550

Notre Dame +550

Ole Miss +650

Auburn +700

Oklahoma +700

Texas A&M +950

You can watch all the action for the College World Series on ESPN and ESPN2. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the games on Friday and Saturday, you can stream them via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Here is the complete schedule for the opening games in both brackets for the 2022 College World Series from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska:

Friday, June 17

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Odds: Oklahoma -130, Texas A&M +100

Total: 11

Notre Dame vs. Texas

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Odds: Notre Dame +100, Texas -130

Total: 9.5

Saturday, June 18

Arkansas vs. Stanford

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Odds: Arkansas -110, Stanford -120

Total: 11

Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Run line: Ole Miss -130, Auburn +100

Total: 10.5

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.