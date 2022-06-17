How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 17 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

We’re just 15 days away from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Las Vegas and the matches are still being set for the show. However, all eyes will be on tonight’s episode of Smackdown as a major title match will main event the show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 17th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the show tonight to defend his championship against Riddle in the main event. The “Tribal Chief” has been off television for nearly a month, last seen helping the Usos unifying the tag championships by defeating RK-Bro. With Randy Orton on the shelf, Riddle has targeted Reigns and directly challenged him to a title match. Paul Heyman placed an interesting stipulation that if Riddle loses, will not be able to challenge for the championship as long as Reigns is the champ. Can we see a title change on Smackdown tonight?

Also on the show, we’ll most likely see more qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, and Doudrop have clinched spots in the women’s match while Seth Rollins has already secured a place in the men’s match. We’ll also be sure to get words from Gunther, who defeated Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship last week.