How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on June 17

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. As always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s show will be a standard episode of Rampage with four matches on the card.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, June 17

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her title on the line this evening when facing Willow Nightingale. Cargill’s manager Stokely Hathaway issued an open invitation to any potential challenger and it was immediately answered by the indie star. Cargill is still being hunted by Kris Statlander and Athena as potential future contenders, so we’ll see how she handles this matchup.

Darby Allin will be back in action tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with Bobby Fish. Allin lost to Fish’s partner Kyle O’Reilly at Double or Nothing, so we’ll see if he can get a bit of retribution here.

Also on the show, Max Caster and the Gunn Club will have a trios match against Ruffin’ It and Dante Martin will battle Jon Moxley. We’ll also get a promo segement featuring Serve Strickland and Keith Lee.