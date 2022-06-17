Collin Morikawa, Joel Dahmen leading after Round 2 at 2022 U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa fired a 66 on Friday to finish at -5 during the second round of the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club at Brookline, and a terrific back nine from Joel Dahmen gave him a share of the lead as well with rounds of 67-68 on Thursday and Friday.

The pair at -5 on the Par 70 layout hold a one-shot lead over a strong group at -4 that includes former major winners Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, with Hayden Buckley, Beau Hossler, and Aaron Wise in tow at one-stroke behind.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Morikawa is the favorite to win his third major and put him 75% of the way to the career grand slam at +400. McIlroy was the pre-tournament favorite at +1000, but those odds have shrunk to +450 following his first two rounds. Rahm checks in at +450 as well, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler the fourth choice despite being two shots back at +700.

Morikawa and Dahmen will be in the final twosome tomorrow after tee times are announced, with Buckley and Rahm to be partnered as well. McIlroy will play with Aaron Wise, and since Hossler was the last player to finish the day at -4, he’ll be paired with the -3 Nick Hardy on Saturday.