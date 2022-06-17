Pick on the Moneyline of Brewers-Reds for Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers have had their worst stretch of the season with a 2-10 mark in their last 12 games and will look to get back on track on Friday in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Milwaukee Brewers (-110, 9.5) vs Cincinnati Reds

The Reds will give Hunter Greene the start, and is coming off of his best two start stretch of the season with one run allowed in his last two starts across 12 innings, but still for the season has a 5.10 ERA with 2.25 home runs and 3.9 walks per nine innings.

The Brewers offense has had their best success against the Reds this season, averaging 9.2 runs per game in their six games against Cincinnati this season and has scored at least five runs in every game this season.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, who’s getting 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and has allowed three runs or fewer in 24 of his last 27 starts, posting a 3.36 ERA.

The Reds have the league’s worst bullpen ERA, posting a 5.15 and are currently the lone MLB team with a bullpen ERA above 5.00.

Brewers closer Josh Hader is unlikely in the bullpen on Friday as he is on the paternity list, but the team has a rested Devin Williams and the Brewers will bust out of their funk and start their series in Cincinnati with a win.

The Play: Brewers -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.