Odds for 2022-23 NBA championship after 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up the 2022 NBA Finals Thursday with a win over the Boston Celtics 4-2, clinching their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Both the Warriors and Celtics should have fairly similar rosters next season, but they won’t be the only teams expected to contend for the title. Here’s a look at the updated odds to win the 2022-23 championship per DraftKings Sportsbook.

There’s been a shift at the top since the odds initially came out a month ago. The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers were the top teams in those odds, but now they’re in a four-team jumble at the top with the Warriors and Celtics at +600. The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, participants in the 2021 NBA Finals, are in the next tier at +750 and +900 respectively.

The next group of contenders include the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. The latter two are listed at +1500, while the other three are at +1400. Based on the performances of these teams this season, it’s easy to see why they can be considered contenders.

The Los Angeles Lakers are listed next at +2000, which is a sign of LeBron James’ ability to continue playing at a high level and the potential of him and Anthony Davis being healthy. The Lakers are ahead of six teams that made the playoffs in 2021-22.