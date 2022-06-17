 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sadio Mane leaves Liverpool to join Bayern Munich on €32m transfer fee

The star striker is heading to the Bundesliga.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22
Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Sadio Mane is officially leaving Liverpool to join Bayern Munich, according to Fabrizio Romano. There was speculation about this heading into the Champions League final and after the match was over, but now the move is confirmed. Mane will leave the Premier League and join the Bundesliga side on a three-year deal.

The deal is worth €32m guaranteed and Liverpool can get up to €40m with add-ons.

The 30-year old was a star at Liverpool, scoring 120 total goals for the club in 269 total appearances. He was part of the club’s Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League win in 2020. With Mane gone, Liverpool will now have to turn to Mo Salah and newcomer Darwin Nunez in the attacking third. There are some rumors about the former potentially leaving next summer, but he’ll likely play the 2022 season with Liverpool.

As for Mane, he’ll likely be replacing Robert Lewandowski as the longtime Bayern headliner is seeking a move to Barcelona.

