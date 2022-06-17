When F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice starts, how to watch this weekend

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will play host to Formula One this weekend with the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix, set for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The F1 event is set to run for 70-laps around the 4.361 km road course, kicking off the schedule on Friday with the first practice session of the weekend set for 2 p.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, with odds installed at -135 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s closely followed by fellow Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +260 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at +425. These three sit as the only racers with odds below +1600 odds to win the event. Leclerc is the odds favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time at -135.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN