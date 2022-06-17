 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

When F1 Canadian Grand Prix practice starts, how to watch this weekend

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will play host to Formula One this weekend with the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix, set for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The F1 event is set to run for 70-laps around the 4.361 km road course, kicking off the schedule on Friday with the first practice session of the weekend set for 2 p.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the favorite to win this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, with odds installed at -135 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s closely followed by fellow Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +260 and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at +425. These three sit as the only racers with odds below +1600 odds to win the event. Leclerc is the odds favorite to finish with the fastest qualifying time at -135.

How to watch practice for the Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

2022 Canadian Grand Prix entry list

No. Driver
No. Driver
1 Max Verstappen
3 Daniel Ricciardo
4 Lando Norris
5 Sebastian Vettel
6 Nicholas Latifi
10 Pierre Gasly
11 Sergio Pérez
14 Fernando Alonso
16 Charles Leclerc
18 Lance Stroll
20 Kevin Magnussen
22 Yuki Tsunoda
23 Alexander Albon
24 Guanyu Zhou
31 Esteban Ocon
44 Lewis Hamilton
47 Mick Schumacher
55 Carlos Sainz, Jr.
63 George Russell
77 Valtteri Bottas

More From DraftKings Nation