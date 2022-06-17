LIV Tour players struggle mightily at 2022 U.S. Open

While the big news in the world of professional golf over the last several weeks has been regarding the defection of players from the PGA Tour to the LIV Tour, the quality of the field for the bigger money events backed by the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fun has certainly been in question.

Of the 48 competitors at the LIV Tour London event last week at the Centurion Club, just 13 were exempt for the 2022 U.S. Open. Since then Bryson DeChambeau announced his intention to play at the Portland event at Pumpkin Ridge in two weeks, with Rickie Fowler joining him. Fowler missed the field at Brookline and was the first alternate, but not enough players withdrew.

And to this point, the LIV players at Brookline haven’t exactly been setting the world on fire. At best only five LIV signees will make the cut of Top 60 plus ties to play the weekend, with none of them in title contention as of yet. The best LIV player so far has been 2021 U.S. Amateur champion James Piot, who turned pro at the LIV London event after a 25th place finish worth $166,000.

Here are the complete scores after two rounds for LIV players at the 2022 U.S. Open from The Country Club at Brookline. For players still on the course, the last hole they’ve completed is noted.

Current leaders: -4

Current cut line: +3

James Piot +1, 7th hole

Dustin Johnson +1

Richard Bland +2

Bryson DeChambeau +2

Sergio Garcia +4

Jinichiro Kozuma +5, 3rd hole

Talor Gooch +5

Kevin Na +5

Sam Horsfeld +6

Louis Oosthuizen +6

Branden Grace +8, 3rd hole

Shaun Norris +8

Phil Mickelson +11

Jed Morgan +16