Has Texas A&M been eliminated from the College World Series?

The Texas A&M Aggies fell 13-8 to the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 1 of the 2022 College World Series on Friday afternoon.

But while the Aggies are down, they are not out of a path to the NCAA Division I Championship this season. But their path is now perfection only, as they’ll need to win four straight games to reach the College World Series Finals.

First Texas A&M will need to beat the loser of the Notre Dame vs. Texas matchup later today. Afterwards they’ll need to win three additional games, including twice in a row over the winner of the Notre Dame vs. Texas matchup, who will face Oklahoma on June 20th.

If they can win their next four in a row, the Aggies will reach the College World Series Finals. They would face the winner of the other bracket which features Arkansas vs. Stanford and Ole Miss vs. Auburn, and that series will be best two-out-of-three starting next Saturday, June 25th.