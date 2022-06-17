Why is Bo Bichette not in Blue Jays’ starting lineup Friday?

The Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup is missing shortstop Bo Bichette for Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees.

Bichette’s absence comes one day after he fouled a pitch off of his right foot during the sixth inning versus the Baltimore Orioles. He was able to shake off the pain for a while before being lifted in the eighth inning of a blowout loss. TV cameras showed Bichette hobbling around Toronto’s dugout.

Santiago Espinal will move from second base to shortstop tonight to replace Bichette. Cavan Biggio will slot in at second. For now, Bichette is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo didn’t rule out the possibility of Bichette appearing as a pinch-hitter in a crucial game versus the best team in baseball.

After a prolonged slump to begin the season, Bichette has gotten lively at the plate over the past month. He has seven homers, 19 RBIs and an .874 OPS in 120 at-bats since May 16.