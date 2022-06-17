Dodgers scratch Mookie Betts from starting lineup Friday

Mookie Betts was in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ initial lineup for Friday’s home game versus the Cleveland Guardians.

And now, he’s not. Eddy Alvarez has been inserted into Betts’ spot in right field, batting eighth. Trea Turner has been bumped up to the leadoff spot from the No. 3 hole.

Updated lineup:



T. Turner SS

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy DH

J. Turner 3B

Bellinger CF

Taylor LF

Alvarez RF

Lux 2B

Kershaw P https://t.co/xDsnCCpi2p — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 18, 2022

No reason has been given for Betts’ removal from the lineup. He has been slumping at the plate recently, with just three hits in 39 at-bats over his previous nine games. But the Dodgers did have an off day to clear their heads Thursday.

Alvarez, a flag bearer for Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and a member of the baseball team that won the silver medal, has played in six games with the Dodgers this year. He is 2-for-9 with a couple of singles, two strikeouts and an RBI. He obviously holds no fantasy value.