Padres place Joe Musgrove on COVID injured list

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove had another fantastic start on Thursday. However, whether he will be able to make his next start is currently unknown after the team placed Musgrove on the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

The #Padres have placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the COVID IL and recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2022

Technically, Musgrove is out indefinitely, but as we have seen just this week with the Yankees’ Luis Severino, it’s possible for a player to be activated within mere hours depending upon their status. Right now, Musgrove is expected to start either Tuesday or Wednesday at home against the Diamondbacks. By that point, this could be much ado about nothing.

Musgrove, 29, is in the thick of the National League Cy Young race. He has the second-best ERA in baseball (1.59) and the fifth-most FanGraphs WAR among qualified starters (2.3). Musgrove moved to 8-0 with his victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday, striking out a season-high nine batters over seven innings.