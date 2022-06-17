Has Texas been eliminated from the College World Series?

The Texas Longhorns fell 7-3 to the Notre Dame in Game 2 of the 2022 College World Series on Friday afternoon.

But while the Longhorns now have a narrower path to winning, they can still win the NCAA Division I championship. But due to the double elimination format of the CWS, now Texas will be forced to win four straight games to reach the College World Series Finals.

First Texas will need to beat Texas A&M in what should be a memorable battle in Omaha on Sunday. Afterwards they’ll need to win three additional games; once over the loser of the Oklahoma-Notre Dame tilt, and then twice in a row over the winner of the Oklahoma-Notre Dame.

But if they can win their next four in a row, the Longhorns will reach the College World Series Finals, which is a 2-out-of-3 series to determine the national champion starting on June 25th.

The other bracket features Arkansas vs. Stanford and Ole Miss vs. Auburn in opening round action on Saturday.