2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Auburn F Jabari Smith

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Auburn F Jabari Smith.

Jabari Smith Draft Profile

Smith comes out of college as one of the top scorers in the country. He helped Auburn win the SEC regular season title behind 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Smith was also a solid defensive presence, averaging a steal and block per game. With his size and perimeter shooting ability, he’s set to make an immediate impact in the NBA while also possessing incredible upside as a prospect.

Strengths

Smith is a strong on-ball defender who can guard multiple positions due to his athleticism. He’s also lethal from behind the arc, which is key in today’s NBA. His height makes it almost impossible for defenders to successfully contest his shots, although the opposition in the NBA will be much tougher than in college.

Weaknesses

Because he’s so great on the perimeter, Smith rarely had to create off the dribble or attack the basket in college. That’s something he’ll have to work on in the NBA. He’s also not much of a passer, which can be a problem if defenses start to key in on him.

Player comparison: Jerami Grant’s floor with Kevin Durant’s ceiling