2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke F AJ Griffin

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke F AJ Griffin.

AJ Griffin Draft Profile

While Paolo Banchero got most of the attention at Duke, Griffin was a solid perimeter scorer for the Blue Devils. He connected on 44.7% of his triples on a healthy 4.1 attempts per game during the regular season. His overall scoring numbers leave a bit to be desired at just 10.4 points per game, but he’ll likely be able to take on bigger roles offensively at the next level.

Strengths

Three-point shooting and overall offensive feel make Griffin a fun prospect for teams in the back half of the lottery. He’s got enough athleticism to make teams pay off the dribble, and this could eventually help him reach his full potential offensively. Given some injury concerns Griffin had in high school, his production so far is a positive sign for his future. He’s also got good lineage, as his father is NBA veteran and current Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin.

Weaknesses

Griffin struggles on defense, especially in off-ball situations. He’s just a step slow at times, and this is enough to make him pay in the NBA. The athleticism is there to eventually make up for this, but Griffin will be thrown into the fire right away on that side of the court.

Player comparison: TJ Warren