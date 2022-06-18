Key transfers and new players in MAC for the 2022 season

The MAC is consistently one of the toughest leagues to predict as the margins are thin between a conference title contender and a conference cellar dweller. That means that a few game changers could make all the difference in propelling a team over the top.

Today, we’ll go over a few key transfers in the MAC in 2022.

Anthony Whigan, OT, Akron

First-year head coach Joe Moorhead tackled the transfer portal hard and he was able to pull in a huge acquisition in former Penn State offensive tackle Anthony Whigan. At 6’4”, 320 pounds, he was a four-star transfer prospect according to 247Sports and appeared in 21 games throughout his time in Happy Valley. While he couldn’t quite find consistent playing time with the Nittany Lions, he’ll be an anchor for Moorhead’s offense.

Ibrahim Kante, Edge, Buffalo

Buffalo had the top transfer class in the MAC this offseason and one of the prized talents heading to western New York is former NC State edge rusher Ibrahim Kante. He started numerous games for the Wolfpack throughout his career and tallied three sacks last season. It won’t take Kante long to carve out a big role for the Bulls defense.

Carlos Carriere, WR, Central Michigan

The MAC has an impressive list of receiver talent coming into the conference and one of those guys is former Maryland wideout Carlos Carriere heading to Central Michigan. The Alpharetta, GA, native had his most impactful season with the Big Ten program as a senior last year, catching 24 passes for 316 yards, and five touchdowns. Joining an offense that has dynamic running back Lew Nichols III, the Chippewas will have the offensive firepower to make a run at the MAC title.

Key MAC Transfers projected to start Week 1

Daniel George, WR, Akron

Beau Taylor, OL, Ball State

D.J. Taylor, LB, Bowling Green

Caleb Offord, CB, Buffalo

Taylor Powell, QB, Eastern Michigan

A.J. Campbell, Edge, Kent State

Michael Dowell, S, Miami-OH

Izayah Green-May, LB, Northern Illinois

Dontay Hunter II, DL, Ohio

Dallas Gant, LB, Toledo