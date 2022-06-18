Key transfers and new players in SEC for the 2022 season

As the transfer portal continues to reshape the landscape of college football, the top powers in the SEC have largely taken advantage. A year after Alabama grabbed Jamison Williams from Ohio State, the Crimson Tide dove into the portal again, grabbing multiple high-level contributors to reinforce an already strong roster. Even the non-blue-blood programs in the conference have gotten in on the action, with Ole Miss replenishing at the quarterback position via the portal.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

To little fanfare, Jahmyr Gibbs grew into a do-everything running back during his two seasons at Georgia Tech. He will assume a similar role with Alabama as 2021 primary back Brian Robinson Jr. now plays for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Gibbs, a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American, could realistically upgrade the position for Nick Saban’s squad. If all goes well, Gibbs could end up in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

After a two-year run with LSU, Eli Ricks jumped ship for conference-rival Alabama. A 6-foot-2 corner with impressive athleticism, Ricks expects to compete for a starting role right away in a talented Crimson Tide secondary. If he wins the job, his stay in Tuscaloosa might last only one season before he moves on to the next level.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

The big transfer of the offseason, quarterback Caleb Williams to USC, kickstarted a domino effect that pushed starter and former top recruit Jaxson Dart to depart Heritage Hall. He eventually landed at Ole Miss where he expects to fill the void left by third-round pick Matt Corral. Dart possesses an intriguing set of skills and, now paired with Lane Kiffin, could deliver a truly breakout season in Oxford.

Key SEC transfers projected to start Week 1

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (Arizona State)

Max Johnson, QB, Texas A&M (LSU)

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (Oklahoma)

Tayvion Robinson, WR, Kentucky (Virginia Tech)

O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida (Louisiana)