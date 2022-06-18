2022 NBA Draft scouting report for NC State G Dereon Seabron

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at NC State G Dereon Seabron.

Dereon Seabron Draft Profile

The sophomore averaged 12.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.1 SPG in his career with the Wolfpack. After starting in just eight games his freshman season, Seabron started in all 32 games the next year and increased his scoring from 5.2 PPG to 17.3 PPG. Standing at 6’7 with a 6’8.75 wingspan, Seabron is a lengthy guard to match up against in the backcourt. Following the 2021-2022 season, Seabron was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player and earned All-ACC Second Team honors.

Strengths

Seabron can maneuver his way to the rim with long strides, and as a crafty ball-handler. He can beat defenders off the dribble with his first step. His length also helps him as a tenacious rebounder for a guard, as he averaged 8.2 RPG in his sophomore season. His length not only gives him an advantage offensively but it makes him a stout defender as well, a two-way advantage that is increasingly becoming more and more valued in today’s NBA.

Weaknesses

His outside shooting stands to improve as he shot just 25% from beyond the arc in his college career. Given his ability to beat his defender with his first step he will also need to improve his efficiency from the charity stripe. Seabron averaged just 69% from the free-throw line and will need to improve that portion of his game given his willingness to drive towards the basket.

Player comparison: Caris Lavert