2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Texas G Andrew Jones

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Texas G Andrew Jones.

Andrew Jones Draft Profile

The 6’4 guard averaged 12.0 PPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.0 SPG throughout his collegiate career with the Longhorns. Jones shot close to 42% from the field, 34% from the three-point line, and 78% from the charity stripe. For the 2020-21 season in which Jones averaged a collegiate career-best 14.6 PPG and 4.5 RPG, he was named to the All-Big 12 second team.

Strengths

Jones excels at scoring on the move which is an advantage as he transitions to the next level. He handles the ball well and is a solid rebounder for both his size and position. He’s a solid defender as well and overall a sound athlete overall.

Weaknesses

Jones can be prone to being a streaky shooter and has difficulty scoring when facing traffic. With an average of 1.9 TPG, he can work to be less careless with the ball and can be better disciplined on defense as well. Despite being a solid rebounder for his size there is always room for improvement, and sharpening his rebounding will serve him well in the long run.

Player comparison: Jarrett Culver