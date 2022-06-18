2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Maryland G Eric Ayala

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Maryland G Eric Ayala.

Eric Ayala Draft Profile

After he declared for the draft last year but pulled out and played one more year of college, Eric Ayala is again ready to enter the NBA Draft after spending four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins. The 6’5, 205 lbs. senior averaged 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds during his final season of college play. He played 31 games, averaging 33.4 minutes on the floor per game last year.

Strengths

Ayala is a very agile and skilled guard who helped take his team to the second round of the Big Ten Tournament before suffering a 76-72 defeat at the hands of Michigan State. Ayala scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in his last game in a Terps uniform. He is a great scorer off the dribble and is a very athletic guard, bringing his skills as a playmaker to whichever team he lands with.

Weaknesses

While his scoring is generally solid, he can be a little inconsistent from the floor which is something he’ll need to improve on. He shot 38.3% from the floor overall in his senior season, which was a step back from the 43.7% clip he had his junior year. His rebounding is decent, but shows there’s more room for improvement as he averaged just 4.6 total boards last year, but only averaged 0.4 per game on the offensive end.

Player comparison: A mix of Tyler Herro and Tyrese Haliburton