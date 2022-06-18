2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Iowa State G Izaiah Brockington

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Iowa State G Izaiah Brockington.

Izaiah Brockington Draft Profile

Brockington started his career off at St. Bonaventure in 2017 before moving to Penn State for a couple seasons, followed by his final season he spent at Iowa State. He played 35 games with the Cyclones, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He was named the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2022. Standing at 6’4 and 195 lbs., he’s a tough guard with a keen sense of leadership as he helped lead Iowa State to their first NCAA Tournament since 2018.

Strengths

While he had an impressive senior season, Brockington showed that he’s an extremely athletic guard with a solid outside shot. He spent his senior season as the Cyclones’ go-to scorer on any given play. He hit 36.2% of his shots from downtown, while shooting 44.7% overall from the floor in his senior year. His defense is fairly solid as well, and he’s got the ability to pick off steals as he averaged 1.3 steals per game last season.

Weaknesses

His size has him right in that range where he’s not quite a point guard, but just a little too small to play as a traditional two guard as he’ll look to fit into a system in one of those spots with any given team. He’s been known to hesitate a little too much when taking shots from outside, so he’ll need to work on his shot selection and build some confidence in his ability to sink his threes.

Player comparison: D’Angelo Russell