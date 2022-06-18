2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan State F Marcus Bingham Jr.

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan State F Marcus Bingham Jr.

Marcus Bingham Jr. Draft Profile

Bingham Jr. played four seasons with the Spartans and averaged 4.7 ppg on 48% shooting from the field. The 6’11 forward shot 70% from the charity stripe and increased his scoring average each season to a collegiate career-best 9.3 ppg during his senior season. Bingham Jr. averaged 1.4 blocks per game during his four seasons at Michigan State and finished in the top 20 in rebounds in the Big Ten in three of his four seasons.

Strengths

Bingham Jr. excels at scoring on off-ball motion plays and is an adequate shooter as a big man, with the potential to play the role of the stretch big. He’s a solid rebounder and an overall solid defender, with his greatest skill set being his shot-blocking ability. He is also an average low-post scorer.

Weaknesses

He could benefit from improving his face-up game and sometimes can be hesitant in taking outside shots. He has an opportunity to improve his playmaking skills and overall must be more disciplined on defense as he faces stiffer competition in the NBA. There could be a stiffer learning curve as he transitions into the league given his limited playing time (over the course of his four-year career) with Michigan State.

Player comparison: Flashes of Channing Frye