2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Houston G Kyler Edwards

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Houston G Kyler Edwards.

Kyler Edwards Draft Profile

Edwards is an athletic guard standing at 6’4 and weighing 195 lbs. He spent three years with Texas Tech before transferring to Houston for his senior year, where he averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He helped the Cougars get to the 2022 NCAA Tournament, scoring 19 points in their upset win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. He earned himself a selection to the Second-team All-ACC in 2022, and is expected to be picked in the back half of the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Strengths

Edwards is a strong but streaky shooter, and a solid playmaker as he showcased with Houston through his senior year. He’s adept at scoring on off-ball motion plays and can is a strong rebounder especially for his size. His defense is adequate at the very least, averaging 5.0 rebounds on the defensive end while adding 1.0 steals per game through his lone season with the Cougars.

Weaknesses

Given his size, driving through traffic in the paint isn’t really one of his strong suits as he’s more of a shooter. His free throws could use some work as well, as he shot just 69.7% from the line for Houston last season. His overall shooting consistency needs improvement, as his season with the Cougars saw his lowest field goal percentage of his college career at just 36.9%. Of course, he took a lot more shots last season than any year at Texas Tech, so he’s ready to get involved in the offense but needs to work on consistency in that area.

Player comparison: Jae’Sean Tate