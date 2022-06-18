2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Seton Hall G Jared Rhoden

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Seton Hall G Jared Rhoden.

Jared Rhoden Draft Profile

Rhoden led Seton Hall to the NCAA tournament last season, averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He stands at 6’6 210 lbs., Rhoden profiles as a shooting guard in the league. Rhoden played four years at Seton Hall and was voted All-Big East First Team last season.

Strengths

Rhoden was the reason Seton Hall won a good amount of its games. As the leader, there were several times when he took over the game and closed it out. He is at his best when he’s able to shoot coming off an off-ball motion or off the dribble. For his size, Rhoden is a decent rebounder and is a solid defender.

Weaknesses

Sometimes, Rhoden hoist up too many heat checks and he isn’t efficient. Last season he shot 39% from the field and 33% from three. He also averaged close to two turnovers per game which was due to him being careless on offense sometimes. Since Rhoden doesn’t project as an elite athlete, he will be to improve on his shooting and other areas of his game.

Player comparison: Reggie Bullock