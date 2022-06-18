2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Nebraska G Trey McGowens

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Nebraska G Trey McGowens.

Trey McGowens Draft Profile

McGowens stands at 6’4, 196 lbs, and was a four-year junior out of Nebraska. McGowens’ spent his first two collegiate seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Nebraska. He only played in 17 games this season, starting in 16 of those. The guard averaged 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Strengths

McGowens was a tough defender, averaging 1.7 steals per game in his career. There was a game this year where he gathered four steals and five rebounds. As a 6’4 guard, he has decent size to cover point guards, and he isn’t overly explosive but has some quickness to him. This season he averaged a career-high 4.1 rebounds, so if he can keep that up it’s an added bonus.

Weaknesses

McGowens struggled to score throughout his career, with his highest-scoring average of 11.6 points per game coming during his freshman season at Pittsburgh. The junior averaged 6.8 points per game this season due to a broken foot. His three-point shooting numbers went up because he took fewer attempts.

Player comparison: Rajon Rondo